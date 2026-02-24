Daawat-e-Ramzaan to make Bengaluru debut with grand Ramzan cultural and shopping exhibition

Bengaluru ; One of India’s most anticipated pre-Ramzan exhibitions, Daawat-e-Ramzaan, is set to make its much-awaited debut in Bengaluru this year, marking a significant expansion beyond its successful editions in Hyderabad. Curated and led by Anam Mirza, the exhibition will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at Gayatri Vihar, Gate No. 4, Palace Grounds.

For the first time, Subia Roshan and Shaista Roshan are bringing the celebrated platform to the city in partnership with Anam Mirza. Having curated four well-received editions in Hyderabad, the organisers now aim to introduce Bengaluru’s first-ever overnight Ramzan market experience, open from 4 pm to 4 am.

The exhibition will feature over 180 curated stalls, including more than 150 dedicated shopping brands. Visitors can explore designer and festive wear, home décor, carpets, perfumes and attars, dry fruits, leather goods, jewellery, accessories, kidswear and other Ramzan essentials. Several brands will be exhibiting in Bengaluru for the first time, alongside exclusive collection launches.

Speaking about the expansion, Subia Roshan, Bengaluru Partner, Daawat-e-Ramzaan, said, “Bengaluru has a unique appreciation for thoughtfully curated experiences, and Daawat-e-Ramzaan beautifully reflects that sensibility. Collaborating with Anam to bring this platform to the city has been incredibly special. Our vision is to create an immersive, welcoming space that celebrates Ramzan through culture, craftsmanship and community.”

The exhibition will also host a curated food court with over 20 live stalls, featuring popular names from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, offering visitors a vibrant late-night culinary experience.