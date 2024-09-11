Darshan episode Gag order on Media by HC

Bangalore: In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order restraining 38 media outlets from publishing, broadcasting or disseminating confidential information related to the charge sheet against actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas.

Justice Hemant Chandan Gowder passed the order after presenting a prima facie case for an ex parte interim order on Darshan's petition. Darshan sought the injunction to prevent the media from revealing sensitive details in the charge sheet.

The court directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to inform 38 media outlets about this order. The ministry said it is responsible for ensuring compliance and taking action against any violations.

Senior advocate Prabhulinga K Navadagi, appearing for Darshan, argued that even though the civil court on August 27 had granted an interim injunction, similarly barring the media from publishing confidential details, the media continued to broadcast such information. Navadagi argued that this violated legal standards of free and fair journalism and amounted to a biased media inquiry.

Darshan's legal team has claimed that the media coverage is not only tarnishing his reputation but also hampering the ongoing investigation. He criticised the media for conducting interviews and airing opinions from retired police officers and ex-employees, which he claimed were designed to negatively influence public opinion.

Navadagi cited earlier judgements of the Bombay High Court, Karnataka High and the Supreme Court to support the need for an injunction.

This court decision highlights the ongoing tension between media freedom and the protection of individual rights in the context of legal proceedings.