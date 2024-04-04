Darshan pledges support to sumalatha

Mandya: Renowned actor Darshan, known for his unyielding commitment to family values, affirmed his steadfast allegiance to his “loving mother” Sumalatha as she navigates the complexities of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Speaking with heartfelt conviction, Darshan vowed to stand firmly behind his mother, emphasizing the immutable bond between them. Expressing his unwavering devotion to Sumalatha, Darshan reiterated his commitment to honour her decisions unequivocally. “Whatever decision mom takes, I will stand behind her. Mother is mother. I will do whatever she say,” Darshan affirmed, encapsulating the profound respect and reverence he holds for Sumalatha.

Darshan underscored his unwavering loyalty, asserting that he would follow his mother’s guidance without hesitation.

The enduring bond between Darshan and Sumalatha, rooted in mutual love and respect, has transcended familial ties to forge a profound connection akin to that of a mother and son. Darshan fondly recalled the unwavering support and warmth extended by Sumalatha’s family, expressing gratitude to the farmers who had welcomed him with open arms during previous campaign endeavours.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a scheduled operation on his hand, Darshan emphasized his unwavering resolve to prioritize his mother’s needs above all else. “If Yama calls me, I will tell him that I will complete mom’s work and come he affirmed, epitomizing the unwavering devotion and selflessness that defines their relationship.

Darshan and actor Yash played vital role in winning of Sumalatha during last Lok Sabha election .