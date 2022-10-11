Dasara illumination extended by public demand

Mysuru: Following the demand to extend Dasara illumination in the city for a few more days, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has decided to extend the attraction till Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday CESC MD Jayavibhava Swamy and T Ramesh Chairman of Dasara Illumination Sub-committee, the illumination will be extended only in the heart of the city and prominent junctions and roads in the city, from 6 30 pm to 10 30 pm. This follows a meeting with the district incharge Minister and Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister.

Expressing the inability of the CESC to extend the illumination for a further long duration as demanded by the traders, elected representatives and stakeholders from various fields, Jayavibhava Swamy has explained about the additional burden on the supply from the Corporation.

However, Jayavibhava Swamy has thanked the initiative taken up by the top officials to lower rung staff in ensuring error free service. From chief engineer to Director (Technical) Manjappa, Executive Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, junior engineers and linemen, all have worked hard round the clock for keeping the city illuminated during Dasara, he added.

The unique designs adopted for illumination this year was appreciated by the chief minister and other dignitaries, who all lauded CESC, stated Jayavibhava Swamy.