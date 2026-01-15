Cabinet to discuss Nallamala Sagar

Thestate government is likely to take a call on its next course of action on the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project at a Cabinet meeting on January 18, following the apex court’s dismissal of a related petition filed by the Telangana government against the project envisaged by Andhra Pradesh.

According to official sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought a detailed report on the state government’s efforts to halt the project through the courts and the complaints lodged with the Union government against the project of AP. The Chief Minister has already held a meeting with top Irrigation wing officials in this regard. According to the sources, the state government is planning to mount pressure on the Union government to halt the project and simultaneously seek the support of the affected states mainly Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, in the fight against the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project.

“The Cabinet will discuss the issue threadbare with the Chief Minister seeking the suggestions of his colleagues in the meeting organized in Medaram on Sunday”, the sources said. The government wants to highlight the impact of the project on the utilisation of the Godavari waters by the Telangana state in the future. For this, the Cabinet will chalk out an action plan in the meeting.

Pending irrigation issues, mainly the Centre’s approval of the Samakka Sarakka project, the detailed project report (DPR) of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project, and completion of the pending projects would also be discussed in the meeting.

Fund crunch to complete the projects and mobilisation of requisite funds through external sources would also be discussed in the meeting.

The implementation of welfare and developmental programmes in the last quarter of the financial year of 2025-2026 and the release of funds to complete all developmental works, apart from a few other key decisions, will be taken in the meeting, officials said.

The Ministers will arrive in Medaram in the early hours and perform special puja at the famous Medaram temple ahead of the Cabinet meeting.