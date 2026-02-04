Davanagere makes big strides towards becoming TB-free dist

Davangere: The district has achieved a major milestone in the fight against tuberculosis with 61 gram panchayats being declared TB-free under the innovative campaign titled “Defeat TB – Empower Gram Panchayats.” The district health department has been working relentlessly to eliminate the disease and transform Davangere into a completely TB-free district. Encouragingly, the number of TB cases in the district has been steadily declining year after year.

Earlier in 2024, 40 gram panchayats in the district were officially declared free from tuberculosis. Health officials are hopeful that by the end of February this year, more panchayats will join this list, said District Health Officer Dr. Shanmukhappa S.

Lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, poor dietary habits, and stressful living conditions have increased vulnerability to TB. People with weakened immunity are more prone to contracting the disease. However, government hospitals across the district are ensuring uninterrupted treatment and monitoring for all diagnosed TB patients.

Under the National TB Elimination Programme, suspected cases are identified through rigorous screening. In Davangere, 30 suspected individuals per 1,000 population are tested. Diagnosis is done through sputum tests, modern molecular tests, X-rays, and drug-resistance examinations like CBNAAT and DST. Specialized treatment is provided for drug-resistant TB cases under expert medical supervision.

ASHA workers and treatment supervisors regularly visit patients’ homes to ensure proper medication adherence. Counseling is provided to both patients and their family members. TB patients undergo a treatment course of six to nine months, which includes a combination of four antibiotics during the initial phase.

Speaking to media, DHO Shanmukhappa said that under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, 1,035 TB patients are provided monthly food kits and financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 each. So far, Channagiri has 17 TB-free panchayats, Davangere 22, Harihar 7, Honnali 7, Nyamati 5 and Jagalur 3.

By 2025, the district had recorded 2,154 TB patients, of which 1,882 have been successfully cured. At present, 922 patients are undergoing treatment. Health workers are actively identifying new cases at the village level to ensure early intervention.

Medical officer Dr. Gangadhar stated that panchayats are declared TB-free only after ensuring zero cases for three consecutive years. Regular testing of suspected patients and tracking of those taking private treatment are part of the strategy. “Our goal is to eradicate TB completely from Davangere district. With early detection and preventive treatment, especially among children, we are moving steadily towards that dream,” he added.