Davangere: Election campaign atop a camel!

Davangere: Election fever is increasing in state day by day as election date is fast approaching.. Candidates and their familly members are actively campaigning in constituencies with few days to go. They are requesting voters with unique style to bless them. Congress candidate of Davangere South Assembly Constituency Shamanur Shivshankarappa's grandson has attracted attention of voters by sitting on a camel and canvassing for votes.

Samarth Shamanur, son of former minister SS Mallikarjun and grandson of sitting MLA Shamanur Shivshankarappa, sits on a camel and is seen distributing different Congress pamphlets near Vitthala Mandir in Kalasappana street of Davangere South Assembly Constituency. He appealed to the voters to bless his grandfather by sharing pamphlets. People welcomed Shamanur's grandson Samarth who came home for campaigning.

Recently, former Siddaramaiah's grandson Dhawan Rakesh was also in the news for his appearance in Varuna. In addition, he participated in the campaign for the first time on behalf of his grandfather and canvassed for votes.Madalu Mallikarjuna, the son of sitting MLA Madalu Virupakshappa, the rebel candidate of BJP in Channagiri assembly constituency, is currently campaigning hard. From Kogaluru in Channagiri taluk, he appealed to voters to elect him. Mayakonda BJP candidate Basavaraj Naik campaigned in Kandagallu and Anaji. BJP candidate MP Renukacharya, the sitting MLA of Honnali Constituency, held an election campaign meeting in Hosalli, Hurulihalli, Hosalli villages of Honnali Taluk and informed the people about the achievements of the Central and State governments and the development projects undertaken at the cost of thousands of crores of rupees in Honnali-Nyamiati twin taluks.