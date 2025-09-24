DC stresses timely relief and prosecution in atrocities cases

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Darshan H V has called for the prompt sanction of relief to victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and urged officials to ensure that all cases are prosecuted effectively to secure convictions.

Chairing the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting in Mangaluru on Monday, the DC noted that compensation has been sanctioned in all atrocity cases registered in Dakshina Kannada district this year. He said legal follow-up must be rigorous so that guilty persons are punished without delay.

From January 1 to September 15, 42 atrocity cases were reported in the district. As per Hemalatha, deputy director of the social welfare department, Rs 34.10 lakh has already been disbursed as compensation, while charge sheets have been filed in 22 cases.

The DC’s directions come amid wider concerns in Karnataka over the rising number of atrocity cases and the need for timely justice. Activists have long argued that victims often face delays in both compensation and prosecution, weakening faith in the system.

The meeting also reviewed schemes for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. The DC instructed officials to accelerate the delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries under welfare programmes.

Zilla panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbari, superintendent of police Arun K, deputy commissioner of police Mithun, and Mangaluru sub-divisional officer Meenakshi Arya were among those present.