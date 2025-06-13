Decline in Metro passengers: BMRCL resorts to advertising to reverse trend

Bengaluru: As the ticket prices of Namma Metro increase, the number of passengers is decreasing day by day, which is causing a loss in revenue. Therefore, to compensate for this, BMRCL is planning to put advertisements inside and outside the Namma Metro train.

After the increase in Metro tickets, the number of passengers traveling in the metro is decreasing day by day, which is causing a loss to the metro. To avoid this, BMRCL has resorted to advertisements, and colourful advertisements are appearing inside and outside the metro. The option before the metro to get out of the financial blow is currently advertising.

BMRCL currently has 57 trains running. Now, a total of 57 trains have been allowed to install advertisements, of which 33 on the purple line and 24 on the green line are being installed. Plans are being made to put advertisements on all the trains, except for the original color. There was no advertisement inside and outside the trains till now. From now on, permission has been given to install advertisement inside and outside all the trains, said Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwant Chauhan.

A contract worth Rs 25 crore has been given for installing advertisement in metro trains, and a tender of Rs 11 crore has been floated for the Green Line and Rs 14 crore for the Purple Line. The metro has completed a total tender of Rs 25 crore. Advertisements have been allowed for 7 years, and an agreement has been signed with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor. There is a 5 per cent increase every year. Only advertisements with social concerns have been allowed. But metro passengers are expressing anger over this.

Overall, Namma metro is not earning enough income. It is not being able to pay the interest on the loan taken, so they are saying that they have resorted to advertisement, while the passengers themselves are saying that the ticket prices should be decreased and the number of passengers will increase, and the income will come.