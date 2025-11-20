Deepwatch expands its footprint in India

Bengaluru: Deepwatch, the leader in precision MDR powered by AI + Humans, on Wednesday announced the official opening of its new office in Bengaluru marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued global expansion strategy. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a key engineering and technology hub as the company continues to scale its research and development (R&D) capabilities.

This step in Deepwatch’s global expansion by establishing a GCC in Bengaluru enables the company to tap into India’s world-class pool of software, Agentic AI, and cybersecurity engineering talent. The Bengaluru GCC is designed to accelerate platform innovation and development velocity while maintaining the delivery models and support structures that Deepwatch customers rely on.