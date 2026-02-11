Delhi meet pledges to expand ‘ghar wapsi’ campaign nationwide

Representatives of more than 25 organisations gathered in the capital for a conference focused on expanding the “Ghar Wapsi” reconversion campaign, concluding with a pledge to strengthen coordination and outreach efforts across the country according to a press release issued here today.

The meeting, organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti along with the Sanatan Ghar Wapsi Foundation and Sanatan Samvaad, brought together activists, legal professionals and entrepreneurs associated with the initiative. Participants discussed organisational challenges and strategies related to the campaign.

According to organisers, the sessions examined social, legal, economic and political dimensions connected to reconversion efforts. Speakers emphasised the need for structured planning, inter-group coordination and awareness-building activities to support what they described as a nationwide movement.

A digital platform, Sanatan Samvaad, was launched during the conference with the stated aim of improving communication and collaboration among groups working on related initiatives. Organisers said the platform would function as an information-sharing and networking hub.

The conference concluded with attendees adopting a joint resolution to intensify outreach programmes and public engagement efforts. Organisers said the campaign seeks to promote cultural awareness and community mobilisation, though the initiative has drawn debate in wider public discourse over issues relating to religion, identity and social harmony. No official government representatives were reported to have attended the event.