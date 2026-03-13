Delivery agent punches customer, breaks his nose during assault

A routine late-night food delivery in Koramangala escalated into physical violence when a agent reportedly assaulted the customer who placed the order. The incident took place around 2 am on March 7 in the 8th Block area.

Paul Vithayathil, a resident of the locality, had ordered snacks and other items through the Blinkit app.

When delivery executive Joseph arrived, Paul was on the second floor and instructed him to come there. The rider, however, proceeded toward the fourth floor, leading to a phone disagreement that quickly turned into a verbal clash.

According to the complaint, the argument intensified, and Joseph allegedly punched Paul in the face.

As he left, he struck the customer’s nose again, threw the ordered items, and rode away from the scene.

The assault left Paul with a fractured nasal bone. He has since travelled to his hometown in Thenur, Kerala, where he plans to undergo necessary surgery under familiar medical care.

Paul lodged a formal complaint at Koramangala police station against the delivery agent Joseph. An FIR has been registered, and officers are conducting further investigation into the altercation and the rider’s actions.