Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan distributes Tablet PCs to students

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr.C.N.Ashwath Narayan distributed free Tablet PCs to students of Malleshwaram government first grade college and inaugurated a computer lab on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, that the government was giving importance to digital education, to ensure that the health of the students would not be affected in the times of Covid-19 crisis.

"The government has set the target of converting 8,500 classrooms of higher education into Smart Classes. Out of this 2,500 smart classrooms have been launched," Ashwath Narayan said.

"To facilitate digital learning, 1.10 lakh laptops were distributed for degree students in the last year by spending Rs 330 crore. Likewise, in the current academic year about 1.6 lakh Tablet PCs are being distributed for students of first grade degree, polytechnic and engineering colleges," he explained.

The minister said that the government did not sit quietly just by providing tablets to students. In order to make digital education a reality, the government created an alternative effective teaching- learning system.

"This comprises of best of the contents on each topic and 3.5 lakh classes developed by the faculty of our own college education department have been uploaded. This happens to be a great concept which has been achieved just by spending Rs. 4 crore," he added.