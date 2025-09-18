Deputy CM gives final deadline to contractors for pothole repairs

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said a final deadline has been given to contractors to fill the city’s potholes by November to ensure a clean and smooth traffic flow. He assured that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will provide relief from potholes at the earliest.

“Contractors have been given a final deadline to fill the potholes within November to resolve the problem. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, GBA will provide relief from potholes as soon as possible,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, had on September 14 said the city is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner, Rajendra Cholan on Wednesday inspected various areas under the CV Raman Nagar division, during which he identified several issues, including damaged footpaths, pothole-ridden roads, uncollected waste, and ineffective solid waste management.

Taking serious note of the problems, he warned that engineers and officials who fail to act responsibly will be suspended. According to an official statement, the commissioner also instructed that notices be issued to landowners of a vacant plot filled with waste on Jeevan Bima Nagar main road.

In addition, he ordered the immediate removal of unauthorised sheds built by encroaching footpaths and roads, along with penalties for the encroachers. Cholan directed officials to identify and remove all encroachments from pedestrian pathways.

The Commissioner has instructed that all black spots in the Central City Corporation limits be eradicated. A ward-wise list of black spots should be prepared, and cleanliness campaigns must be undertaken to transform these places into attractive public spaces.

Additionally, strict measures must be implemented to prevent further dumping at these locations.

The Commissioner directed officials to prepare a detailed report of roads that have been dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and also those requiring manhole repairs in the Central City Corporation limits. Based on this report, a joint discussion will be held with the BWSSB officials to take corrective actions, the statement added.