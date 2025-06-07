Despite police refusal, Cong leaders exerted pressure: LoP

Bengaluru: The government itself is the culprit in the stampede incident that occurred around Chinnaswamy Stadium. We will fight until the case is handed over to a judicial inquiry and the guilty are punished.

The police have been made a scapegoat in this incident, said Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, expressing his outrage.

Speaking at a press conference, he said ‘Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept the state’s law and order in the dark. This is the result of the “great socialist, fun-loving” Siddaramaiah. The KPCC team posed for photos. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the batsman, and DK Shivakumar is the bowler. While DK Shivakumar is trying to bowl out Siddaramaiah, the CM is striving to score a century for five years.

Amid their tussle, the people of the state have been hit wicket. Eleven talented youths lost their lives’, he alleged.

‘The trophy was in the hands of Congress leaders on the stage. The players who toiled for years were sidelined.

Some Congress leaders are calling this celebration a hasty decision. For their own rallies, Congress made extensive preparations in Bengaluru, even during floods.

However, no preparations were made for a sports event involving youths. If even one percent of the effort put into Congress rallies had been made here, young lives could have been saved’, he said.