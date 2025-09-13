Dharmasthala case: Doubts raised over SIT probe, BJP leader targets Home Minister

Bengaluru: Questions over the transparency of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case have taken a political turn, with senior BJP leader and former minister Suresh Kumar accusing Karnataka’s Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara of failing to ensure fairness.

Kumar alleged that an individual known in media circles as “Burude Thandata” had been presenting himself as the official spokesperson of the SIT. He said this raised suspicion about the credibility of the investigation, as interim reports and details of the probe were being circulated by the same person instead of authorised police officials. “Who authorised him to act as the mouthpiece of the SIT? Why is sensitive information about the investigation reaching the public through unofficial channels?” Kumar asked, demanding accountability from the Home Minister.

He further alleged that the SIT’s handling of the case suggested political interference, undermining public confidence in the process. The BJP has called for the government to clarify the role of such intermediaries and ensure that official communication on the case comes only through responsible officers. The Dharmasthala case has been sensitive in the coastal region, drawing intense public and political attention. Kumar’s remarks are expected to escalate demands for greater transparency and oversight of the investigation.