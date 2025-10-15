Dharmasthala hands over 666th Vatsalya Home

The Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project celebrated a landmark achievement on October 13, by presenting its 666th Vatsalya Home to beneficiaries in Ujire, advancing its mission to transform lives across Karnataka.

The event, held at Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavan in Dharmasthala, saw the presence of Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji of Sringeri Peeth, who offered blessings and extolled the virtues of selfless service in bolstering both spiritual and social well-being.

Speaking to attendees, Swamiji outlined four human archetypes, those who give without expectation, those driven by self-interest, those who harm for gain, and those who cause harm pointlessly. He urged the adoption of righteous company, acts of kindness, and spiritual routines such as reciting the Bhagavad Gita and chanting divine names.

Lauding the Heggade family’s enduring social contributions, Swamiji hailed the Vatsalya Home program as an exemplary act of compassion, acknowledging the obstacles inherent in such noble pursuits and wishing for Dharmasthala’s legacy as a hub of humanitarian and spiritual excellence to thrive.

Executive Director of the Rural Development Project, Anil Kumar S S highlighted the project’s far-reaching impact, empowering over 53 lakh families with economic self-sufficiency. The initiative has distributed 2,094 nutritional kits and equipped 18,500 needy families with essentials like bedding and kitchenware. With ₹10.14 crore invested in constructing 781 homes, the project aims to reach a target of 1,000, significantly improving living standards for Karnataka’s underprivileged.

Notable attendees at the event included Hemavati V Heggade, D Harshendra Kumar, Sonia Yashovarm, board member Shyam Bhat K, regional director Manoj Menezes, and Dr. Sridhar Bhat of SDM College, Ujire, all gathered to honour this pivotal step in rural development and community support.