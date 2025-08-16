Live
- Plastic ban enforced in Muzrai temples; fines imposed
- Denzel Washington talks about cancel culture, says ‘Who cares?’
- Denying admission by private unaided school not violation of Article 21: HC
- GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency
- From Gabbar’s lair to Basanti’s village: Ramanagara celebrates 50 years of ‘Sholay’
- Construction Workers’ Federation to stage protest
- Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, blessed
- ED seizes over Rs 4 crore assets in BBMP TDR scam
- Four cases against Roshan Saldanha transfered to CID
- Venkatesh Prasad set to contest in KSCA elections
Dharmasthala update in Assembly on Monday
Mangaluru: In response to sensational claims that multiple bodies were buried in Dharmasthala village, District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao...
Mangaluru: In response to sensational claims that multiple bodies were buried in Dharmasthala village, District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured journalists that the SIT’s investigation remains transparent, impartial, and undeterred by external pressure. The Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, is scheduled to provide a comprehensive update during the upcoming Assembly session on Monday.
Minister Rao, speaking after the flag-hoisting celebrations for the 79th Independence Day, said that, regardless of how politically tempting the case might be for some, the government remains focused on uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability where warranted, while protecting the innocent. Further action—including additional excavations—is being overseen strictly by SIT, with no political interference hindering its progress. An update on the investigation’s next steps will be presented to the Assembly.