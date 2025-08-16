  • Menu
Dharmasthala update in Assembly on Monday

Mangaluru: In response to sensational claims that multiple bodies were buried in Dharmasthala village, District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured journalists that the SIT’s investigation remains transparent, impartial, and undeterred by external pressure. The Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, is scheduled to provide a comprehensive update during the upcoming Assembly session on Monday.

Minister Rao, speaking after the flag-hoisting celebrations for the 79th Independence Day, said that, regardless of how politically tempting the case might be for some, the government remains focused on uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability where warranted, while protecting the innocent. Further action—including additional excavations—is being overseen strictly by SIT, with no political interference hindering its progress. An update on the investigation’s next steps will be presented to the Assembly.

