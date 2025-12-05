Plans afoot for wider rollout of telescope scheme to govt schools: Boseraju

Karnataka is preparing to scale up its flagship Telescope Distribution Scheme beyond KRIES residential schools to a larger network of government schools, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology NS Boseraju announced on Wednesday. The proposal for additional funding will be placed before the Chief Minister during the next budget meeting, he said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a training programme for KRIES school teachers on telescope management at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The initiative is part of the government’s push to strengthen astronomy-based learning across the State.

Minister Boseraju said the Department of Science and Technology is keen to extend telescope distribution to more schools, noting that the current project covering KRIES institutions has already achieved a significant milestone.

Under the scheme, 833 residential schools and PU colleges have each received a telescope, at a total cost of Rs 3 crore. “No other government department in the country has implemented such a large-scale initiative,” he said.

He underscored the need to cultivate scientific temper, rational thinking, and curiosity among students in an era driven by knowledge and innovation. Multiple initiatives are being rolled out state wide to strengthen science education, he added.

Emphasising effectiveness over mere distribution, the Minister said the government’s intention is not to “hand over equipment and walk away.” Training sessions are being held in phases to ensure KRIES teachers can properly operate, maintain, and integrate telescopes into classroom learning. The hands-on workshop, he said, is expected to inspire a deeper interest in astronomy among students.

At the event, the Minister also unveiled the 2026 Astronomical Calendar, developed by the Department. The calendar will help teachers guide students through monthly celestial events using the telescopes placed in their schools.

“Teachers are the architects of future scientists. I urge you to make full use of this training and spark scientific curiosity in your classrooms,” the Minister said. N Manjula, Secretary, IT&BT, Science and Technology Department; Sadashiva Prabhu, Managing Director, KSTePS; Dr. Guruprasad, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium; along with 90 KRIES teachers were present at the occasion.