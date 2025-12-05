Sea Scouts and Guides to instil discipline, patriotism among children: Retd Naval Officer

Sea Scouts and Guides play a vital role in nurturing discipline, service-mindedness, responsibility, naval skills, and leadership qualities among children and youth. More youngsters should actively participate in Sea Scouts and Guides, said Retired Naval Officer Capt. Dr. Uday Chand Kondath.

He was speaking at a programme organized by the “Sea Scouts and Guides of India” – Bengaluru Division, hosted by students of Regency Public School, as part of the “Navy Day Celebration.” Sea Scouts and Guides is a dedicated wing under the Scouts and Guides movement that focuses on maritime activities. The organization trains students in marine-related skills such as seamanship, boat handling, sea navigation and other naval crafts, thereby helping them develop discipline, responsibility, and leadership. In India, Sea Scouts and Guides functions at the national and state levels, including Karnataka. Just like the Navy and Air Force wings, the Sea Scouts and Guides unit is equally essential, as maritime strength plays a crucial role in national security, he noted.

He encouraged more students across Karnataka to take part in such training to grow into responsible and service-oriented citizens of the country. The Navy offers vast career opportunities for young aspirants, and schools in Karnataka must guide students to make the best use of these possibilities, he added.

The program was organized under the guidance of Dr. Gopi Shetty, Captain Superintendent and Founder of Sea Scouts & Guides of India – Bengaluru Division. Capt. Dr. Uday Chand Kondath emphasized that Karnataka should encourage more participation in Sea Scouts & Guides and inspire children to join the Navy to serve the nation.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Raghavendra Poojari H S, In-charge of BPYAK program; Geeta Chandrashekar, Mid-Shipman, Sea Scouts and Guides; Principal Rama Karthik; and teachers Deepika, Kripa D Shah, Kokila, among others