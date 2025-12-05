Sudhakar raises honorarium, welfare demands of Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers in LS

At a time when Anganwadi workers and mid-day meal staff across Karnataka are on strike, BJP MP Dr. K Sudhakar has drawn the Centre’s attention to their long-pending demands, including an increase in honorarium and stronger social security measures. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dr. Sudhakar urged the Union Government to address the concerns of these frontline women workers who play a crucial role in public health and nutrition.

Highlighting the socio-economic condition of the workers, Dr. Sudhakar noted that a majority of Anganwadi and mid-day meal staff come from economically weaker backgrounds. These women, he said, shoulder essential responsibilities such as providing mid-day meals to schoolchildren, combating malnutrition, assisting pregnant women and new mothers, and implementing various government schemes at the grassroots.

“It is unfortunate that women who are fighting malnutrition on the frontlines are themselves receiving very low honorarium and remain financially vulnerable. The government must listen to their grievances,” Sudhakar appealed to the Centre.

He placed the core demands of the protesting workers before the Union Government:

• Revision of honorarium in line with rising prices.

• Provision of social security measures including pension and insurance.

• Official recognition of Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers as “essential services.”

• Coordination with state governments to ensure uniform facilities and benefits for workers across the country.

Dr. Sudhakar stressed that strengthening support systems for these workers is vital for improving national nutrition indicators and reinforcing the public health infrastructure.

He emphasised that Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers are essential to achieving national goals related to child nutrition, maternal health, and welfare schemes.

“They protect the health of our children and mothers. It is necessary that we ensure their dignity, safety, and financial security,” he said, urging the Centre to initiate dialogue and deliver a fair resolution to the ongoing strike.