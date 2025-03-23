Dharwad district’s ‘Our Village, Our Lake’ initiative: A lifeline during summer

Dharwad: With the arrival of summer, water sources often dry up, leaving rural farmers anxious about their crops and livestock. Lakes that once served as a lifeline for farmers in villages are frequently left empty during these scorching months. However, in some areas of Dharwad district, lakes remain filled even in the heat of summer, and borewells are still providing water. The key to this success lies in the initiative titled “Our Village, Our Lake.” So, who started this program, and what is its purpose? Here’s a special report.

In the outskirts of the old Tegoor village in Dharwad taluk, the Jogi Lake is brimming with water even in the harsh summer. Water is life, and during the summer months, this precious resource often faces numerous challenges. Hence, it becomes essential to use water wisely and make efforts to conserve it. Today, the water in this lake is preserved thanks to the “Our Village, Our Lake” initiative.

This initiative is not government-driven but is instead part of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP). It began with the enhancement and development of lakes in Dharwad district. Today, the program centers around Dharwad, having successfully developed a total of 845 lakes across Northern Karnataka and the state as a whole. This includes 23 lakes in Dharwad district itself. Last summer, with the cooperation of local residents, efforts were made to improve the structures of these lakes, and the positive impact is now evident for all to see.

In the past, many of these lakes would dry up by December, but now they are filled to the brim, bringing joy to farmers.

The development of 23 lakes in a single district has involved an expenditure of ₹1.23 crore. Over the last nine years, countless lakes in Northern Karnataka have been enhanced and developed under this initiative. Remarkably, even in the third week of March, none of the developed lakes have been significantly drained. During summer, rural areas usually face a severe shortage of drinking water for livestock, but no such difficulties have been reported in villages with developed lakes through this program.

Taking the Jogi Lake in Old Tegoor as an example, there was an issue recently with the transformer providing electricity to the agricultural land adjacent to the lake, which broke down. The arrival of a new transformer was significantly delayed, causing all borewells in the area to run dry. As crops began to wither, farmers took matters into their own hands and used pump sets to draw water from the lake for their fields. This action saved hundreds of acres of crops and alleviated farmers’ worries. Additionally, the increase in water levels in nearby borewells has further reduced anxiety among farmers.

This “Our Village, Our Lake” initiative, which started a decade ago in Dharwad district, has now spread throughout the state.

It has become a critical lifeline for farmers during the summer months, helping eliminate water shortages in many villages and

allowing them to lead more peaceful lives.