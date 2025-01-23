Dharwad officially made Municipal Corporation

Dharwad: After decades of demand, the state government has finally granted Dharwad a separate city municipal corporation. The government has issued a gazette notification, making Dharwad officially a municipal corporation.

The decision to bifurcate Dharwad from Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has been in the pipeline for a long time. However, it was the cabinet meeting that gave the green signal to the proposal. The cabinet meeting was held on January 16, and the decision was made to separate Dharwad from Hubballi-Dharwad. The announcement comes as a relief to the people of Dharwad, who have been demanding a separate municipal corporation for decades. The city has been facing various issues, including inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and lack of basic amenities.

A separate municipal corporation will now be able to manage these issues more effectively. The government has appointed an interim administrator to oversee the functioning of the new municipal corporation. The administrator will be responsible for implementing the decisions of the corporation and ensuring that the city is developed in a planned manner.

The people of Dharwad are happy with the decision and have welcomed the news. They believe that a separate municipal corporation will bring about positive changes in the city and improve the quality of life for its residents. The government has also announced that it will provide all necessary support and resources to the new municipal corporation to ensure its smooth functioning. The corporation will have its own budget, staff, and infrastructure, which will enable it to function independently.

The people of Dharwad are now looking forward to seeing the positive changes that will come with having a separate municipal corporation. They believe that this will be a major step towards improving the city’s infrastructure, providing better amenities, and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

In a related development, the government has also announced that it will conduct a survey to identify areas that require immediate attention and development. The survey will be conducted by a team of experts who will assess the city’s infrastructure, amenities, and other facilities.

The government has also announced that it will provide financial assistance to the new municipal corporation to help it develop and improve its infrastructure. This includes funding for projects such as road construction, water supply, and sanitation. The people of Dharwad are grateful to the government for taking this decision and are looking forward to seeing the positive changes that will come with having a separate municipal corporation. They believe that this will be a major step towards improving their quality of life and making Dharwad a better place to live. The decision to grant Dharwad a separate municipal corporation is a significant step towards improving the city’s infrastructure and providing better amenities to its residents. The government’s support and resources will help the new corporation to function smoothly and ensure that the city is developed in a planned manner.