Diagnosis crucial to prevent long-term disability

Bengaluru: Medical experts have stressed the need for early diagnosis and timely treatment of spine and trauma-related injuries, warning that delays in medical care could lead to permanent disability and long-term mobility problems.

During a recent awareness initiative in Bengaluru, specialists including Dr. Raviraj A., Dr. Amrithlal Mascarenhas and Dr. Raghu Nagraj highlighted that the number of spine and trauma injuries is steadily rising across India due to road accidents, falls, sports injuries and fragility fractures among elderly individuals.

“The incidence of spine and trauma-related injuries is increasing across the country. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical to prevent permanent disability and ensure better recovery outcomes.