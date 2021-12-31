Districts Will Be Ranked And Projects Would Be Prioritised In Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pushed for the implementation of significant projects at the grassroots level towards the close of the calendar year. He revealed on Thursday that the government is working on a rating system to evaluate the performance of Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).



The CM told the officers in a marathon meeting that they must closely monitor the progress of Centrally-sponsored projects such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and that they should get out of their comfort zones and visit villages three times a week to understand and solve people's problems. The CM is meeting with district deputy commissioners on Friday.



The officials were told that the government was taking child malnutrition extremely seriously and that they needed to perform a census of malnourished children and develop a thorough plan to solve the problem.



According to Bommai, the parameters must be revised, and special programmes to boost nutrition levels must be developed. "It is critical to implement programmes and projects at the grassroots level. With decentralisation, you've been given more authority. Use judgement and consideration for the wellbeing of the people.

The government would completely support decisions made in the poor's best interests," the CM assure police.

The CM conveyed a strong message, stressing that the CEO will be held accountable for any failures in programme implementation and that disciplinary action would be taken. The use of red tape and delaying tactics could end up costing them a lot of money. The police should evaluate their performance and make necessary changes, according to the CM.

They were also instructed to provide the CM and the relevant ministers with monthly project status reports. If more people contact the officers, according to the CM, it means the system isn't working correctly at the grassroots level. Surprising visits should be made to check on the success of social programmes, and they should devise humane answers to public concerns.

The CM emphasised that the targets established for projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and the rehabilitation of residential school buildings should be met on schedule, and officials should give top attention to projects linked to education, health, and job creation. The conference also resolved that RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa and the Department's Additional Chief Secretary would tour the state to inspect the progress.