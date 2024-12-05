DK Shivakumar Denies Allegations Of Power Show, Stresses Congress Unity

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted allegations that the Congress convention in Hassan was a display of strength, asserting that the event was aimed at promoting the party's governance philosophy. Speaking from his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, Shivakumar emphasized the Congress’s commitment to public engagement through such gatherings.

“This was not a show of strength but a convention organized by the party, supported by like-minded organizations. Similar conventions are planned across other districts,” he said. Accusing the BJP of being envious, Shivakumar remarked, “The BJP criticizes us out of jealousy. They ignored the plight of grieving mothers in Hassan and instead chose to stage emotional gestures elsewhere. Both the BJP and JD(S) are losing ground, which is why they are targeting our event.”

Addressing rumors of dissatisfaction expressed by Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding a power-sharing agreement, Shivakumar clarified that his comments were misinterpreted. “I haven’t discussed power-sharing with Parameshwara or anyone else publicly. I merely shared my perspective on a news channel. The Chief Minister has already clarified there is no such arrangement. Our government will serve its full term,” he said.

Parameshwara had earlier dismissed the existence of any power-sharing deal involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, stating, “I have no knowledge of any such agreement. I inquired with several leaders, but no one confirmed its existence. Ultimately, the party high command will decide, and we will all abide by it.”

Shivakumar also addressed speculation about discord within the Congress leadership, emphasizing party unity. “I have no differences with anyone. We’ve always worked together for the party and will continue to do so,” he affirmed, dismissing claims of internal conflict.

The convention in Hassan highlights the Congress’s strategy to consolidate its support base while countering criticism from opposition parties.