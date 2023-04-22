DK Shivakumar opens doors to all who agree on principles of Congress 

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has opened the doors to all those who like to join the Congress party, in a very characteristic appeal to those who left the party Those who have a dream of joining Congress can now do so without much ado. DK Shivakumar's open invitation to the leaders from the other parties into the Congress fold has been viewed as a new change of heart. I have no hang-up about the ideologies of the different parties. It is natural for the parties to have their ideologies, but in recent times particularly in the last three weeks I have seen leaders from BJP top people at that, have joined the Congress party without any expectations I see in their move a yearning for a new beginning" He replied to a question asked by Hans India.

"I have a clear mind so does the party, we do not host any grudge against anybody especially those who went away from the party for their own reasons. The doors of the party are open, have no inhibitions or doubts or rejoining, be forthcoming and we will welcome you" he said in a press conference on Friday. 'If you are in doubt take it from me it is time for change, the change has begun happening and it is evident from the fact that many top leaders of the State BJP have joined the Congress party in the last few weeks. They have come to Congress without any expectation. I appeal to all BJP workers and cadres come to the Congress fold. The Light is knocking at your doors, do not turn it away".He welcomed all the leaders such as Kamala Gangadhar, Thimmajja, Maruti, Ram Krishna, Tippayya and lot more leaders who joined INC under the leadership of Paramwshwar. He urged the leaders of BJP and JDS to make use of the time as, Time doesn't stay with us forever he added. the press question regarding lingayat guru meetings with BJP leaders. On the question of BJP misusing power on DK Shivakumar mentioned BJP is using the power cells to target me as INC is doing really well.