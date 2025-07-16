DKS announces formation of five new municipal corporations

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar announced that the government will soon form five new municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and conduct elections at the earliest.

Speaking at the Guarantee Implementation Committee’s state-level convention at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan (KPCC headquarters), Shivakumar said a committee headed by MLA Rizwan Arshad is already working on the GBA structure. “Despite possible public criticism, this reorganisation is necessary for better governance. The newly formed corporations will also ensure more recognition and opportunities for our grassroots party workers,” he said.

Shivakumar highlighted the government’s commitment to social welfare by allocating ₹1 lakh crore for various public benefit schemes. Of this, ₹50,000 crore goes toward the five guarantee schemes, ₹19,000 crore for free electricity to farmers’ pump sets, and ₹11,000 crore for pensions. “We are spending nearly 25% of the state’s budget on athe welfare of the poor and the marginalized. It is your responsibility to make the public aware of these contributions,” he urged party members.

He emphasized that Congress’ welfare legacy is unparalleled: “From land rights and food security to NREGA, Indira Canteens, and midday meals—these are Congress’ contributions to the people of India. No one can erase them.”

Shivakumar said Guarantee Committees are not just symbolic but are the government’s grassroots voice. “You are not just workers; you are the government’s face in the public. You have been given IDs and offices. Even though the opposition tried to undermine your role in the Assembly, we stood firm.”

He praised the committee members for their strong fieldwork. “You have unsettled the opposition with your performance. I will meet guarantee committee members from all constituencies soon. You are not here just for politics—you are here for transformation.”

Shivakumar also announced a new program to deliver property records to residents’ doorsteps. “Many property owners don’t even know under whose name their asset is registered. We’ve begun addressing this by correcting land records. Thousands of volunteers in Krishna Byre Gowda’s constituency have already helped locals apply for record corrections.”

He urged party workers to conduct “Guarantee Sabha” meetings at ward and panchayat levels to energize cadres and improve engagement with citizens.

“We are committed to implementing 33% political reservation for women. Once implemented, Karnataka will see 75 women MLAs. We’ve already provided 50% reservation in local bodies. Women who toil for the party deserve recognition,” he declared.

He added that Rahul Gandhi has emphasized grassroots leadership development. “We are planning to reintroduce student union elections in colleges. For dedicated workers, positions and respect will come in time.”

‘You must win all five upcoming civic polls

DCM Shivakumar stressed that the Guarantee Committees must not be limited to just the five welfare schemes but must represent the entire government. “Take our initiatives, like the land records drive, door to door. Win the hearts of the people. You must ensure Congress wins all five new corporations in the upcoming civic elections.”

He criticized the opposition for targeting guarantee schemes: “Ironically, Mangaluru—which gave us fewer votes—has more beneficiaries than other areas. I challenged opposition leaders to send us letters from those rejecting guarantee benefits. They are criticizing the very schemes they benefit from.” He added, “Our work will remain. Their criticisms will fade.” When asked about BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegations of corruption in the tunnel road project, Shivakumar responded firmly: “Tunnel roads are being constructed in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. Why the opposition only in Bengaluru? He will get his reply in due time. BJP has always stood against development. What have they given to Bengaluru? Nothing.”

Responding to accusations that the metro DPR was duplicated for tunnel road, Shivakumar said: “I won’t respond to such baseless allegations. The metro is Congress’ contribution to the city.”

This statement by DK Shivakumar comes as the Congress government attempts to decentralize administration in Bengaluru while simultaneously empowering party workers and promoting its flagship guarantee.