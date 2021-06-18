Doctors, nurses hold protest against attacks

Bengaluru: Over 600 hospitals and over 20,000 health care professionals, including doctors, nurses, support staff, took part in a protest on Friday in response to a call given by Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) under the aegis of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), against the growing incidents of violence against healthcare professionals.



"We carried out educational programmes to create awareness among citizens about the limitations doctors face while treating patients. Same illness may behave differently in different people and the outcomes are not entirely in the hands doctors. Understanding of this by the patient and relatives is important to avoid emotional outbursts in hospitals," PHANA said in a statement.

"Treatment costs will be there even in government hospitals. In some cases, the costs may be higher in government hospitals for the same procedure. But, in government hospitals, these costs are borne by the taxpayer while in private, patients will have to pay from pocket. If this is not understood, wrong comparisons and unnecessary blaming will happen resulting in issues related to billing. Patients have all the rights to know the charges beforehand and decide on availing the treatment. Patients also have a right to get discharged and choose a healthcare facility of their choice. PHANA urges all the healthcare professionals to tell patients about their duties and responsibilities with respect to understanding the illness and following the medical advice," the statement further read.