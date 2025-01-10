Documentary on Cauvery released

Bengaluru: In a related development, a special screening of the documentary titled “Cauvery: River of Life” was held, capturing the essence of the legendary Cauvery River and its vital role in sustaining countless lives. The film, created by wildlife experts including Saravanan Kumar and Dr. Sanjay Gubbi, showcases how the wildlife that relies on the Cauvery River endures the summer months in a quest for water. It vividly portrays the wildlife assets of the Cauvery River basin and the adjacent Malemahadeshwara Hills.

The documentary, which has emerged after four years of dedicated effort, highlights the changes occurring in the Cauvery River and nearby wildlife sanctuaries over time. It offers a deep dive into the lives of diverse species such as elephants, deer, wild dogs, frogs, and birds, showcasing their behaviors and adaptations in a forest that has lost much of its greenery. Many unique aspects of forest and wildlife life that are often unknown to enthusiasts are authentically presented in the film.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, PCCF Subhash Malkade, MP and royal descendant Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Odeyar, and actor Dattanna were among the dignitaries who attended the special screening and expressed their admiration for the documentary.

Approximately 30% of Karnataka’s elephants are found in the forest areas along the Cauvery River basin. The documentary elaborates on the lifestyle of these sensitive, social animals. While ample water is available during the monsoon season, the summer months see the lush greenery of the forest turn to brown and water sources dry up. The documentary explains how elephants search for water during this challenging time, including their behavior of digging holes along the banks of water sources in search of clean water.