Domestic help held for Rs 22 lakh jewellery theft

Bengaluru: The Siddapura police have arrested a woman domestic help and her relative for stealing gold, diamond ornaments, and luxury items worth Rs 22 lakh from a doctor’s residence in Jayanagar.

The prime accused, identified as Durga Annareddy, hails from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, the complainant, a private hospital doctor residing in Jayanagar 1st Block, had hired Durga through an agency about 18 months ago. On July 28, while the doctor was resting due to illness, the accused allegedly fled the house after stealing valuables.

Her phone was found switched off when the family tried contacting her, raising suspicions. Upon checking the cupboards, the doctor found jewellery, silver articles, mobile phones, and watches missing, prompting a complaint with the Siddapura police.

During investigation, the police traced Durga to her sister’s house in New Rangapur village, Telangana. She was arrested and interrogated, during which she confessed to having sold some of the stolen items through her sister’s husband. Following her statement, police arrested the co-accused as well.

From the duo, police seized a 5.40 gram diamond ring, 10.45 gram diamond earrings, 11.50 grams of gold jewellery, 1.62 kg of silver articles, four mobile phones, and five luxury watches. Officials stated that the arrests have led to the recovery of nearly all the stolen property.