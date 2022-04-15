Dr Ambedkar Bhavan will be completed in two months: Minister S T Somashekar

Mysuru: Construction of Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in the city will be completed in the next two months, said district in-charge minister S T Somashekar here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to the statue of the architect of India's Constitution on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary at the Town Hall, the minister said, "The balance amount of Rs 17 crore required for the construction has been cleared. The Department of Social Welfare will be shortly transferring the amount to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The construction of Dr Ambedkar Bhavan will soon be completed. In view of the drop in coronavirus cases, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti was observed in a grand manner this year."

Folk artistes were part of the colourful procession which was taken out through the main thoroughfares of the heritage city.

On contractor Santosh K Patil's suicide case that has ruffled many feathers, Somashekar said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is efficient and he will leave no stone unturned to unravel the truth."

BJP MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramadass, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLC Manjegowda, BJP city president T S Srivatsa, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Mysuru Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present on the occasion.