Live
- All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
- Huge Discounts on 55-Inch TVs at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Save Up to 65% on LG, Samsung, Sony, and More
- SC to pass order over Raj river contamination issue on Oct 9
- Google Introduces AI Gaming Coach ‘Play Games Sidekick’ for Android Gamers
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Accuses It Of ‘Bombing Own People’ In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Delhi ‘Godman’ Accused Of Molestation, Students Testify Against Him
- HC stays govt order capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200
- Bengaluru Airport City, GAIL Gas Ltd ink deal to expand gas distribution
- NIMHANS launches month-long initiative to create awareness about mental health
- Regulating ORR traffic: Siddaramaiah writes to Azim Premji, seeks access through Wipro campus
Dr Naidu honoured with ‘Vaidya Vibhushana Award’
Bengaluru: In a moment of pride for Karnataka’s medical fraternity, Signature Media House felicitated Dr. Mahesh Gurappa Naidu, Managing Director and...
Bengaluru: In a moment of pride for Karnataka’s medical fraternity, Signature Media House felicitated Dr. Mahesh Gurappa Naidu, Managing Director and Radiologist of Maiya Multi Speciality Hospital, with the prestigious “Karnataka Health Care Vaidya Vibhushana Award”.
The honour recognizes his exemplary contributions to healthcare, diagnostic radiology, and hospital leadership.
The award ceremony brought together some of the most respected names in the medical field, celebrating the relentless dedication and service of Dr. Mahesh. He had taken the role of Managing director from his father Dr Gurappa Naidu in the year 2023.
The evening spotlighted his transformative role in advancing diagnostic radiology, patient care, and healthcare administration across Karnataka.