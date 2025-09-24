Dr Naidu honoured with ‘Vaidya Vibhushana Award’

Bengaluru: In a moment of pride for Karnataka’s medical fraternity, Signature Media House felicitated Dr. Mahesh Gurappa Naidu, Managing Director and Radiologist of Maiya Multi Speciality Hospital, with the prestigious “Karnataka Health Care Vaidya Vibhushana Award”.

The honour recognizes his exemplary contributions to healthcare, diagnostic radiology, and hospital leadership.

The award ceremony brought together some of the most respected names in the medical field, celebrating the relentless dedication and service of Dr. Mahesh. He had taken the role of Managing director from his father Dr Gurappa Naidu in the year 2023.

The evening spotlighted his transformative role in advancing diagnostic radiology, patient care, and healthcare administration across Karnataka.