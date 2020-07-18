Drinking Rum and eating half boiled with pepper vanishes coronavirus says Congress councillor

Karnataka: Congress Councillor of Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) in Karnataka discovered a vaccine for Coronavirus. He has claimed that drinking rum with fried eggs will vanish Coronavirus.

In a video that went viral, the Councillor Ravichandra Gatti says, "Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried eggs to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes. I tried many medicines but only this helped. I am suggesting not as a politician, but as a Corona committee member".

In the 1-minute long video, Gatti is speaking in Kannada and holding a rum bottle.

According to sources, Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said, "The district administration should find out why he shared such a video on social media. Gatti has been a social worker for the past 15 years. We will also discuss the matter with party leaders and take a decision".

The video has gone viral on social media getting various responses from users. While some are criticising the councillor for sharing wrong information, others are having a laugh.