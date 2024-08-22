Dry branches of trees posing threat in city, 7 injured in a fortnight

Bengaluru: When it rains in Bengaluru, it is common for a tree to fall down in one place or the other. Thus, last week it rained and 6 people were admitted to the hospital in MarutiSevanagar. Shivrudraiah, an auto driver from Vijayanagar, lost his life when a tree fell on him. However, the process of clearing the dead trees has not yet started.

An old tree is completely dry in the parking lot of the new OPD building of Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar in the central part of the city.

There is not a single leaf in the entire tree, even the root has been eaten by termites and we do not know when it will fall to the ground, Basavaraj, a local resident, expressed outrage over this.

Not only in the Bowring Hospital premises, also near the RV Road, there is a big dry branch of a tree which is likely to fall at any moment. There are also three old trees near the RaghavendraSwamy Mutt in Jayanagar, which are threatened to fall if it rains.

‘I don’t know if the tree that is so dry has not been cleared for that reason. Thousands of people visit Bowring Hospital every day. They park the vehicle near the tree.

Thousands of people travel to the hospital through this route. Chandini Chowk Road is also nearby, where people come for shopping. If the tree falls, the hospital is nearby. But who is responsible for the damage caused by it? The public coming to the hospital have requested the BBMP to remove the tree immediately’ Basavaraj surmised. Speaking about this, Bowring Hospital Superintendent Kemparaju said that ‘we have already requested the BBMP Forest Department three times to clear this tree. But till now they have not cleared it yet.’