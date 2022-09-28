'E-office' software to come into effect from October 1 at BDA

A proposal to make the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office paperless and maintain transparency in all its operations had been in the works for many years. Now the deadline has been met and BDA is all set to operate.



The authority is gearing up to implement the 'e-office' software from October. Disappearance of important files in BDA office is very common. Golmaal has become normal in allotment of plots and flats. For all this, 'E-Office' software is being implemented. Public files and applications do not move forward. For years the files will be covered with dust. The authorities are taking bold steps to put an end to such chaos and irregularities. The government has given priority to the e-office scheme to bring a transparent administration system in all the organisations of the urban development department.

This has been mentioned in BDA since 2018. In 2019, it was practically implemented in one section, but not fully implemented. Now it has been decided to implement the 'e-office' software on a practical basis from September 26. It is contemplated to implement it in all 13 divisions from October. A senior BDA official informed that it is intended to fix a time limit for disposal of applications/files.

Uses of e-Office

Files will be disposed of quickly through the e-office system. This will save time and reduce illegal activities. Transparency comes in governance. In addition, the service will be available to the public quickly. People can get information about the status of their submitted applications and files through the software.

Implementation at a cost of Rs 11.50 crores

The authority has decided to start e-office service from October 1 to bring transparency in administration and for quick disposal of public applications. In addition, a contract has been given to a private organization to computerize all the documents of the authority in the next six months. Around Rs 11.50 crore is being spent for this. Deadline for the construction of Dr Karanth Layout

The Supreme Court has ordered the completion of the tender process for the construction of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout by the end of this month. The BDA has been directed to submit a status report to the court on or before October 10. 3560 acres of land is required for Karanth layout, of which 2250 acres have been acquired so far. Sources said that as per the order of the court, the work activities related to the construction of Shivram Karanth layout have been expedited.