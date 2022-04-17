E-toilets in Mysuru: MCC officials got 40% commission as kickback, alleges activist

Mysuru: The allegation of 40 per cent commission that has created ripples in State politics seems to have trickled down to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) too. Speaking to reporters pro- Kannada activist Arvind Sharma said he has serious doubts over the MCC officials receiving 40 per cent Commission as a kickback in e-toilet works in the city. Substantiating his allegation, Sharma has released the copies of information provided by MCC officials in reply to his RTI query.

He said unlike other cities where the project was a success, it was due to the lackadaisical approach of MCC officials and corruption that failed the project in the city. He urged the MCC Commissioner to initiate an inquiry and act against the guilty, Sharma has stated in his memorandum submitted to the commissioner along with the documents.

He said there are total 23 e-toilets in the city, but the MCC officials haven't furnished the certified copies of agreement with the vendor.

It gives rise to doubt whether the works have been carried out complying with the agreement. Arvind Sharma has urged the MCC Commissioner for a thorough probe and action against the guilty officials in this regard.