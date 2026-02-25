Early Signs and Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer You Should Not Ignore

Bengaluru: Thyroid cancer can easily be missed at the beginning stages. There are no dramatic signals - only small, subtle changes in the neck area or the voice, which can be easily neglected. But the truth is, the small butterfly-shaped gland in the neck performs vital functions for the human body. The gland regulates the heart rate, temperature, weight, and levels of energy of the person.

Although, there’s good news too. Thyroid cancer is an easily treatable disease, and this happens when it is discovered earlier. But, currently, doctors in India detect thyroid cancer at an early age due to improved scanning tools, thus identifying minute lumps as well. Awareness on how to check for this disease makes all the difference

What is Thyroid Cancer?

The thyroid is a small gland that produces hormones to keep your body running smoothly. Sometimes, cells in the thyroid start growing abnormally and form a lump or tumour. There are different types of thyroid cancer. The most common ones, called papillary and follicular, grow very slowly and respond very well to treatment. Less common types, such as medullary and anaplastic, may be more aggressive. But regardless of type, finding it early gives you the best chance of a full recovery.

Thyroid cancer is more common in women than men and can occur at any adult age. Some people have risk factors, such as past radiation treatment to the head or neck, or a family history of thyroid problems. But many people diagnosed have no obvious risk factors at all.

Warning Signs to Watch For

On your neck, is a swelling or bump. That is usually the first sign. It is a firm, painless bump on the front of your neck, and will grow slowly. A lump may not always mean cancer, but any new, growing lump should be looked at by your physician.

Your voice changes. When your voice becomes hoarse, and stays hoarse for weeks, even after resting your voice or after using the cold medicine, it may be due to the effect of a tumor on the nerves that control your vocal cords.

You have difficulty with swallowing and breathing. If you feel like you are choking on food, or notice that your chest feels tight while breathing, a growing lump is likely pushing on the oesophagus and/or trachea.

You experience ongoing pain in your neck and/or throat, with no obvious cause (such as an infection).

Glands that are enlarged in the neck: Large, painless bumps on either side of the neck (lymph nodes) can sometimes signal that cancer has metastasized beyond the thyroid gland.

The common causes of these symptoms may include a variety of non-cancerous conditions such as infections and benign diseases affecting the thyroid; even so if any of these symptoms persist for more than a week or more, it is important to have them examined by a physician.

Why Early Detection Matters

One of the main benefits of detecting thyroid cancer early is that treatment can be less complicated and have better results. Many patients who are diagnosed with thyroid cancer early can expect to lead a full and healthy life after treatment.

In some cases, small, slow-growing cancers may not require surgery; they may be managed through close monitoring. But, if the cancer grows or spreads prior to detection, treatment options will be limited, and recovery will take longer. Early detection provides more treatment options for patients.

How is Thyroid Cancer Diagnosed?

Diagnosing thyroid cancer is fairly easy and generally involves:

* A physical examination: Your physician will palpate your neck for abnormalities such as lumps or swelling.

* Blood tests: To determine how well your thyroid is functioning.

* Ultrasound imaging: A non-invasive imaging technique that uses ultrasound waves to visualize both the thyroid and any abnormalities present.

* Biopsy: Should it be necessary, your physician will take a small amount of tissue sample from the lump using a fine needle, which can usually be performed in a medical office.

These tests are widely available across India and are typically done as outpatient procedures - no hospital stay required.

Treatment and Outlook

Various methods can be used to treat cancer depending on what type it is, as well as what stage it is at. Most commonly, surgery is performed to remove the thyroid; yet there are situations where patients need additional treatments such as radioactive iodine or hormone tablets. The prognosis for patients with thyroid cancer is generally favourable because most patients can resume a full and active lifestyle after receiving adequate treatment and attending their follow-up appointments.

Take Action - Listen to Your Body

If you notice any long-term changes to your voice, neck, or swallowing, please do not ignore them. Instead, schedule an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible. Thyroid cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer when diagnosed early. Thus, being educated on this topic can both promote healthy habits and offer hope for you or a loved one who has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

If you notice any of these signs, please consult a doctor. Early action saves lives.

(Authored by Dr Vishal Rao, Group Director for Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bangalore)