East Meets West: Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh Sparkle in ‘Sapphire’

A musical crossover like no other, Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s new version of Sapphire blends Hindi, Punjabi and English in a vibrant tribute to love and India.

When two musical worlds collide, magic happens—and that’s exactly what unfolds in the new version of ‘Sapphire’, a stunning cross-cultural collaboration between British pop icon Ed Sheeran and India’s voice virtuoso Arijit Singh.

The special version of Sapphire, released today, adds fresh emotion and global resonance to Ed’s already vibrant summer hit, this time with Arijit Singh lending his soulful touch in Hindi and Punjabi. Ed doesn’t hold back either—he sings a chorus in Punjabi, taking the fusion to a new level.

The track was recorded in Goa during their studio sessions last month, and showcases the rich percussion and melodic warmth typical of South Asian music, merged seamlessly with global pop production. The creative forces behind the track—Ilya Salmanzadeh, Johnny McDaid, and Savan Kotecha—make sure every note resonates across cultures.

What elevates this collaboration even further is the beautiful backstory. Ed Sheeran, in a social media post, shared his memorable journey to Jiaganj Azimganj, Arijit’s hometown. “It was like a pilgrimage,” he wrote. From a scenic boat ride to late-night scooty adventures and musical jam sessions, the experience left a lasting impression on Ed—and it shows in the music.

The official video, already racking up over 130 million views, is a visual treat. It follows Ed through the vibrant tapestry of India—from sunrise rooftops and serene beaches to local markets, Bollywood backlots, and a stop at the iconic A.R. Rahman music school. Cameos from Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan add further star power.

‘Sapphire’ has also made waves on streaming platforms, shooting to No. 1 on Spotify India, the first English-language track to do so in four years. On TikTok, it has clocked over 1.5 billion views, becoming more than just a chartbuster—it’s a global movement.

With Ed Sheeran’s next album ‘Play’ slated for release on September 12, 2025, this glittering collaboration sets the tone for a season of boundary-breaking music. If you haven’t hit play yet, now’s the time—Sapphire is shining bright across the world.