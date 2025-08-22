Ecofix technology for pothole repair on city roads

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced that it will soon introduce Ecofix technology for road repairs in the city, in a bid to address the long-standing problem of potholes that has plagued commuters for years.

Potholes on Bengaluru’s roads have been a recurring issue, leading to inconvenience, traffic congestion and safety hazards for motorists. Until now, BBMP has relied on cold mix and hot mix methods to fill potholes, but these solutions have often proved temporary and ineffective, especially during heavy rains. Recognising the urgent need for a sustainable and durable approach, BBMP is preparing to roll out Ecofix technology, which makes use of industrial by-products such as iron and steel slag to strengthen road surfaces and ensure longer-lasting results.

According to officials, the idea was first explored in 2024 when BBMP, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and Ramuk Global Services, carried out pilot trials of Ecofix technology in select stretches of Bengaluru. The trials were encouraging, showing faster filling time and improved road strength. Having seen its success in other states including Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh, the Corporation is now confident of implementing the technology on a larger scale across Bengaluru.

A BBMP spokesperson said the adoption of Ecofix is not only about improving road durability but also about environmental responsibility. Industrial by-products that would otherwise go to waste will now be repurposed to build stronger roads, reducing the environmental burden. The spokesperson further added that while the new technology is being introduced, emergency pothole repairs with existing cold mix and hot mix methods will continue to ensure public safety.

Residents of several areas, including Kengeri and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, have been voicing frustration over the worsening condition of roads and have demanded urgent action. BBMP has assured that immediate repairs will not be neglected while the transition to Ecofix takes place. The corporation believes that once fully implemented, the technology will significantly reduce the frequency of pothole formation and bring lasting relief to commuters.

Ecofix technology has already been proven effective in several parts of the country, and its use in Bengaluru is expected to mark a turning point in road maintenance. By integrating innovation, environmental sustainability and long-term planning, BBMP hopes to make the city’s roads safer and more resilient.