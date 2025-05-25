Live
Editor Ashok Kalladka Honoured with Karnataka Media Ratna Award
Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been conferred the prestigious Karnataka Media Ratna Award, a state-level honour presented by the Karnataka Working Journalists' Voice Organisation.
Bengaluru: Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been conferred the prestigious Karnataka Media Ratna Award, a state-level honour presented by the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Voice Organisation.
The award was presented by Justice Santosh Hegde, retired Supreme Court judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta, at a ceremony held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kalladka was recognised for his outstanding contribution to journalism and his enduring commitment to ethical media practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Hegde reflected on the erosion of public accountability in contemporary society. “In earlier times, when someone was imprisoned for a crime, even the community would distance itself from their family. There was a strong sense of shame and deterrence. Today, we see people taking out processions to welcome accused individuals released on bail,” he remarked, expressing concern over changing societal attitudes.
Justice Hegde also underlined the importance of personal integrity and contentment. “A human being must uphold two values — contentment and humanity. The absence of contentment is at the root of corruption. One may earn wealth, but it must be within the bounds of justice. We must not rob from another’s pocket,” he said.
The event was attended by actor Chetan Ahimsa, former minister Ramachandra Gowda, and state president of the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Voice, Bangle Mallikarjuna, among others.