Eight Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Karnataka

Hubballi: In two separate road accidents in northern Karnataka, eight people lost their lives and several others were injured, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, five people were killed on the spot when a car collided head-on with a lorry near Ingalahalli Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Shweta (29), Anjali (26), Sandeep (26), Vitthal (55), and Shashikala (40) — all residents of Sagar in Shivamogga district.

According to police, the car was travelling from Vijayapura to Hubballi when the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into an oncoming lorry. All five occupants died instantly due to the impact.

The victims were reportedly returning to Shivamogga via Hubballi after a business trip to Bagalkot. A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural Police Station and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident on Monday evening, three members of a family, including a toddler, died in a collision between two cars near Chikkabagewadi village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district.

The deceased were identified as Anis Mustaq Syed (30), his wife Aiman Anis Syed (24), and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Ahmad Anis Syed, all residents of Hirebagewadi. Anis’s sister, Ayesha Anwar Syed, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi.

According to preliminary investigations, the family was returning to their hometown from Gokak when another car — attempting to overtake a vehicle — crashed into their car head-on. A letter found in the other vehicle reportedly indicated it belonged to R.V. Patil, a former MLA from Saundatti constituency. Police confirmed that the former legislator's son and another occupant of the second vehicle were injured and admitted to hospital.

Further investigation is in progress in both cases.