Election vigil: Police lay focus on 47,000 rowdies

Bengaluru: As the assembly elections approach, the police are keeping an eye on the 47,001 rowdysheeters in the state. The cops have started to arrest the rowdies who are continuing to thrive because of their muscle and political power.

With only a few months left for the assembly elections, the government has instructed the police officers to take precautionary measures in view of the availability of information about rowdy activities taking place without any noise.

In this regard, the state khaki force, which is on full alert, has also monitored 47,001 rowdies in Karnataka. Senior police officials said that a list of rowdies who have been repeating the same old behaviour has been prepared and arresting one by one will be done soon.

It is an election year and the elections will be adversely affected by the riots. There are chances that might pose threat or danger to life of some elites. If an untoward incident takes place in the state, the government gets a bad name.

The peace, law and order will be threatened both at national and international levels. Therefore, the government has taken action against the rowdies. In most of the police stations of the state, those who are repeatedly involved in criminal activities and rowdies who were involved in crimes during previous elections have been jailed. The fact that 35 rowdy sheeters who were involved in crime violating the bond rules again, were jailed by the Bengaluru East Division Police.

Rioters arrested during elections can be kept in judicial custody in jail for a specified period. Exile from the state itself, action can be taken under the Goonda Act. Sometimes the property is confiscated.

The police are paying attention to the daily activities of the rowdies. Their contacts are monitored. Conspiracy is detected by mobile tracking. Beat police regularly check the CCTV footage of rowdies' houses and nearby houses.

A maximum of 7,361 rowdysheeters were removed from the rowdylist in the month of January 2023. Around 723 rowdies in Mangalore, 292 in Udupi, 610 in Mandya and 371 rowdies in Bangalore have been removed from the list. However, during the same period, 186 rowdies were added to the new rowdysheeter list. 2,259 accused in 2019, 3,175 in 2020, 2,569 in 2021 and 2,389 in 2022 have been added to the rowdy list. 3,489 in 2018, 2,195 in 2019, 1,718 in 2020, 8062 in 2021, 3,314 in 2022 are freed from the stigma of rowdysheeters.

Current number of rowdies in the state

Bangalore City - 7,525

Bangalore District - 1,701

Hubli-Dharwad - 2,888

Kalaburagi District - 2,196

Mangalore City - 1,526

Kannada District - 1,158

Udupi District - 1,154

Raichur District - 1,750

Davangere District - 1,175

Vijayapura District - 1,239