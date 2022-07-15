Elevated corridor planned in place of flyover from Minerva to Hudson Circle

Bengaluru: The decade-old proposal to construct a flyover from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle through JC Road, in the city, has been revived and it's renamed elevated corridor.

Around Rs 6,000 crore is being made available to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under Chief Minister's Amrutha Nagarothana Yojana for various developmental projects in the city including the elevated corridor.

There was an opposition to the proposed steel flyover. Therefore, the civic body has decided to build a concrete flyover (elevated corridor) and a detailed project report has been prepared. Out of the Rs 6,000 crore being earmarked for Nagarothana Project, a grant of Rs 213 crore has been set aside for the elevated corridor.

Chief engineer of the planning department Lokesh said that the tender will be called for in a few days for construction of an elevated corridor from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle via JC Road. It is a two-way four-lane flyover. Lokesh has expressed the confidence that the eloevated corridor will reduce the traffic to a considerable extent.

The JC Road flyover work was supposed to start in 2009 itself at an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore. There was an opposition to the project from a section of people who maintained that the beauty of heritage buildings would be spoiled. The BBMP launched this project again in 2013. The State-level In-charge committee, Central Sanction and Management Committee had approved the plan in 2014. Later, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) was asked to give its opinion on the project. It was after their report that Rs 135 crore was approved for the steel flyover in the 2016 under Amrutha Nagarothanna Yogana. The steel flyover was shelved due to strong opposition.

Two-way traffic

There will be a two-way traffic system n the elevated corridor. It consists of four paths. Vehicles coming from V V Puram can cross the bridge at Minerva Circle and descend towards KG Road and Kasturaba Road. Vehicles coming from Nrupatunga Road can exit near Hudson Circle and proceed towards RV Road.