Empowering women, department is my goal: Laxmi Hebbalkar
Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said her goal is to empower women across Karnataka and strengthen her department to become the best-performing in the state.
Addressing a state-level preparatory meeting for the upcoming ICDS Golden Jubilee celebrations, scheduled to be held on November 19 at Kanteerava Stadium, the minister called upon all officials and
stakeholders to work collectively to ensure the program’s grand success.
The event will also mark the launch of the “Akka Force” initiative and the inauguration of
Gruhalakshmi Bank, with over 40,000 women expected to attend.
Gruhalakshmi Bank to expand state-wide
Minister Hebbalkar highlighted that the globally recognized Gruhalakshmi Scheme has successfully reached millions of women, and the government is now launching the Gruhalakshmi Multipurpose Cooperative Society to extend financial support to beneficiaries.
“Funds from 2,000 beneficiaries have already been collected. This is a huge responsibility, and like the Gruhalakshmi scheme, the Gruhalakshmi Bank too must earn the people’s trust,” she said. The bank will offer loans up to ₹3 lakh at low-interest rates, and plans are underway to expand the initiative to every district within three months.
“Akka Force” to ensure women’s safety
To enhance women’s safety, the government is launching the Akka Force across Karnataka. The team will include Home Guards and NCC cadets, patrolling schools, colleges, parks, and public spaces between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. They will also create awareness about digital safety and “deepfake” misuse, especially targeting women and senior citizens.
“The Akka Force should become a household name,” Hebbalkar said, adding that the force will engage directly with communities within the first three months of its launch.
Focus on early education
The minister urged Anganwadi workers and assistants to ensure greater enrollment in the new LKG and UKG classes being started at Anganwadi centers. The event, to be held on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, will celebrate 50 years of the ICDS program. “Everyone must work together to make these three major initiatives — the ICDS Golden Jubilee, Gruhalakshmi Bank, and Akka Force — a grand success,” she said.
Strong district participation
More than eight districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Mysuru, are expected to send a large contingent of participants.
The meeting was attended by Padmavati, Chairperson of the Women’s Development Corporation; Dr. Shamla Iqbal, Department Secretary; Mahesh Babu, Director of Women and Child Development; Dr. T.H. Vishwanath,
Minister’s Private Secretary; B.H. Nischal, Joint Director and OSD to the Minister, along with senior officers, District Deputy Directors, and over 200 Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs).