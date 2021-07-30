Encroachers face the heat as govt begins reclaiming of lakes

In a review meeting the Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath ordered for the removal of encroachments from the buffer zones and surveying the lakes, the two vital points for the restoration and reclaiming of lakes.



The stakeholders including the revenue department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), forest department, minor irrigation department attended the meet that deliberated on keeping fencing, tree plantation, reclaiming and restoration of the Storm Water Drain on the priority list.

The tehsildars of all the taluks were directed to undertake the encroachment eviction drive every Saturday.

Manjunath's encroachment eviction drive from the government properties in Anekal has received applause from the public. On Thursday, Anekal Tehsildar P Dinesh recovered government land at survey number 30, Jigala, Attibele Hobli. The area where the eviction took place is surrounded by the SWDs.

Captain Santhosh Kumar, an army veteran who is fighting all odds to get the government bodies in restoring the lakes said that a joint operation with police, taluk panchayats, forest departments have been launched to protect Singasandra, Naganayakanahalli, Dasanapura, Bendaganahalli, Vabasandra, S.Bengipura, Burugukuntae, Ghatahalli, Dommasandra, Avalahalli, Chikkanahalli and Hulimangala lakes.

"Each case has been allotted with a PDO, RI, Surveyor. Gratitude towards excellent work commitment displayed by Bangalore Urban Dist and Anekal Taluk Administration," he said.

Complying with the DC's order, Dinesh has written to the executive engineer of the taluk to remove the electric poles from the lakes and the storm water drains. Anekal taluk, Sarjapura Hobli, Muthanallur village's Doddakere and Devara Kere have electric poles installed on these.

The letter reads that from Muthanallur lake till Bathala Lake up to 4.5km, facilities have been made such that the natural flow of water is not affected. "The electric poles in this stretch along the SWD are posing a serious threat to the lives of people and also cattle. The poles have to be removed immediately and shifted to a proper place."

Last month, Kumar apprised the Executive Officer and Tehsildar of the Anekal taluk to direct the respective government agencies in removing the polls from the government property. The letter was written with respect to the rejuvenation of Muthanallurdevara kere and Sinaennagarahara lakes.