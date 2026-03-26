Enhanced security and traffic restrictions for IPL 2026 opener

Bengaluru: The much-awaited IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is scheduled to take place on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Silicon City.

In view of this high-voltage encounter, extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the city.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken strict measures to manage traffic congestion, keeping in mind the safety of spectators and smooth traffic flow.

On the day of the match, complete traffic restrictions will be imposed on several key roads surrounding the stadium. The announcement was made by All India Radio Kannada, urging fans to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.