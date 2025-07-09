Epione opens new centre in Sahakarnagar

Bengaluru: Epione, which is into pain management, has opened its newest center in Sahakarnagar, offering “access to world-class pain management services”.

With over 20+ years of experience in the field of pain medicine Epione says it has established itself as a trusted name in pain relief, having treated over 75,000 patients across all its centers in south of India. The branch will be bringing specialized pain management therapies, helping patients manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life through advanced, non-invasive treatments. Epione was the first to introduce plasma therapy (PRP) for pain relief in India.

The Founder and Managing Director of Epione and Chief of Pain Medicine, Dr. Sudheer Dara said, “We are excited to expand our reach and continue setting new benchmarks in patient experience and wellness outcomes… Our mission has always been to enhance the lives of people suffering from chronic pain. We are committed to expanding our services more to reach more people in need.”

To meet the growing demand for pain management services, Epione is dedicated to launching more branches in Bangalore in the coming years.

The new center will allow Epione to extend its reach and provide high quality, patient-centric care to even more individuals suffering from debilitating pain conditions.