Eshwarappa to resign today to save BJP from embarrassment

Shivamogga: After two days of hectic consultation with the party leadership both in the State and at the central level, K.S. Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, on Thursady announced that he would resign on Friday. "My decision to resign is not a result of any coercion or pressure from the party, I have taken this decision on my own keeping interests of the party in my heart," said a grim-looking Eshwarappa at a press conference in Shivamogga.

The announcement by Eshwarappa at the hurriedly called press conference, stumped the media as he had told on Wednesday that he would not address the media for the next three days. But his decision came as no surprise as he was contemplating this following the flak that the party was facing over the suicide of a civil contractor from Belagavi, Santhosh Patil who alleged that the minister's demand for 40 per cent commission had driven him to take the extreme step.

"I had a long chat with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and I have already told them I will send my resignation letter on Friday. During the last two days of introspection, I found my resignation will save the party from embarrassment, which has been conveyed to the state leadership. I hope it will be conveyed to the central leadership in the right perspective," Eshwarappa said. "I am sure I will come out clean in the investigation being conducted into the charges made against me," he added.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's decision to resign from the cabinet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Let us not be in a hurry to ascribe motives in this episode, the investigation will bring out the truth. I am sure the party will later take a call on this issue. Eshwarappa has displayed great political maturity in this entire episode by resigning and owning the responsibility for the suicide of Santhosh Patil."

However, the grapevine has it that Eshwarappa has resigned from the cabinet to project himself as innocent in the upcoming BJP State executive meeting which will be attended by party national president JP Nadda.