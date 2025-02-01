Ex minister B Sriramulu plans to enter Rajya sabha from Andhra Pradesh

Bellary: Former minister B Shriramulu, a prominent BJP leader, has now set his sights on a Rajya Sabha seat, which has become a highly sought-after position in Karnataka’s politics. With the recent election setbacks, including the loss in the Vidhana Sabha and Lok Sabha elections, Shriramulu finds himself without any prominent role within the party.

High Command, the party’s governing body, has already summoned Shriramulu and his ally, Janardhana Reddy, for questioning. Following the Delhi election results, the High Command has instructed Shriramulu to visit Delhi, signaling that they may be looking to use his alliance with Reddy to further their interests.

Shriramulu is reportedly expected to request the High Command to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha, which would provide him with a platform to return to active politics in the state. His request is likely to be driven by the desire to revive the BJP’s presence in the state, following the recent setbacks. The Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh’s Kotla became vacant when the current occupant, V.S.R. Reddy, resigned recently. With the current term still having four years left, Shriramulu is likely to seek nomination from this constituency, further fueling speculation about his ambitions.

Sources indicate that Shriramulu has already conveyed his intentions through a discreet message to the state Chief Minister, further emphasizing the significance of this development.

Shriramulu’s move is being seen as a strategic gamble, aimed at reviving the BJP’s fortunes in Karnataka. The upcoming Assembly elections in the state are likely to be a key factor in his calculations, as the party looks to regroup and reassess its presence in the state.

The fate of Shriramulu’s ambitions remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the BJP’s leadership is keenly interested in his plans. As he prepares to meet with the High Command, Shriramulu’s path to a Rajya Sabha seat has become increasingly clear.